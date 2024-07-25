Vedomosti: Russian banks have begun to raise fees for transactions with yuan

Commissions for transactions with yuan in Russian banks have recently begun to increase, this applies to both the purchase of Chinese currency and transfers. This was reported with reference to information received from credit institutions, they write “Vedomosti”.

The first to increase in price was the purchase of yuan in Raiffeisen Investments — from August 1, the commission will increase from 0.3 percent to 1.9 percent. The commission for sale remains at 0.3 percent. Then BCS Bank announced that from August 8, it will increase the commission for transfers in yuan through the Internet bank and branches. Its range has increased from 0.5-1.5 percent to 0.7-2 percent.

Both banks declined to comment on the situation. The largest Russian banks either said they had no plans to raise fees or did not respond. A source at another major broker noted that the company was monitoring the situation.

Experts interviewed by the publication believe that the deterioration of conditions is influenced by fundamental problems in settlements between Russia and China, which is associated with US sanctions, including restrictions on working with the Moscow Exchange.

Many Chinese banks refuse to cooperate with Russian organizations, so the latter constantly have to look for new partners. In some cases, the refusal is voiced directly, while in others they do not say what is happening, but the money hangs without movement. Because of this, many transactions with yuan are carried out through banks of third countries, and in total such actions lead to an increase in transaction costs.

Another reason is the yuan deficit in Russia, which has persisted for more than six months. Anastasia Valova, a partner at the law firm SinoRuss, believes that the significance of this factor will increase due to the raw materials component in Russian exports, i.e. the flow of Chinese currency to a limited number of players.

It was previously reported that ICBC Bank had become the new clearing bank for yuan settlements on the Moscow Exchange, replacing Bank of China, which had previously distanced itself from banks included in the American SDN list. This information increased concerns about the cessation of yuan trading on the platform after August 13, when

The US Treasury Department’s license to wind down operations with the Moscow Exchange and a number of other structures will expire.