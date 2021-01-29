Vice-President of the Academy of Military Sciences (AVN) Sergey Modestov told Interfax on the consequences of the abduction by the American military of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) “Pantsir-C1” in Libya.

According to him, getting to the United States of the air defense system is a negative fact, but it will not have serious consequences for Russia. The specialist explained that the equipment supplied for export is prepared for such situations.

Moreover, the hardware itself is a good find for the Americans. “It will take time for the Americans to understand and implement something. The knowledge gained can be used against those who have “Pantsiri” in such an export version, ”the agency’s interlocutor said, adding that Russia will have gone far ahead by that time.

Retired Lieutenant General Aytech Bizhev, who served in command positions in the Russian air defense system, agreed with Modestov. “War is war. There are trophies. It happens that we also get something, ”he said.

According to him, the equipment that is exported is different from that supplied to the Russian armed forces. “The Americans will have to study” Shell “for a long time and think for a long time to make a copy,” Bizhev is sure.

Earlier, The Times reported that the United States in July 2020 stole a Russian-made Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in Libya. The air defense system was removed from the battlefield and is currently located at Ramstein airbase in Germany. The publication writes that “Pantsir-C1” “was delivered safe and sound.”