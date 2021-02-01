In Russia, this year, a standard for the disinfection of elevators in apartment buildings may appear, which will help reduce the risks of the spread of coronavirus. This was stated by Petr Kharlamov, general director of the Russian Elevator Association.

According to him, the technical committee of the standardization association is now working on the preparation of GOST. TASS…

Manufacturers are working on the standard in two directions: recirculators, which take air, disinfect it and return it back to the cabin, and devices for surface disinfection (germicidal lamps).

According to the decree of Rospotrebnadzor, elevators are classified as objects requiring preventive disinfection with respiratory protection in order to reduce the risks of coronavirus infection.

Epidemiologists have warned that there is a risk of contracting coronavirus in an elevator after a sick person has passed there.

Earlier, the Ministry of Construction recommended that management companies more often clean and disinfect entrances in high-rise buildings due to the situation with the coronavirus.