The sale of fish products in Russia can begin at the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX). This is stated in the minutes of the meeting of the Russian Government Commission on the development of the fishery complex, chaired by the head of the Ministry of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev. Izvestia reviewed the document. Its authenticity was confirmed by the department’s press service.

It reports on the development by the Ministry of Finance of a bill that will allow such auctions, as well as on vesting the government with the necessary powers for this. In addition, the document talks about the development of a project for the construction of an export-import agrological complex for these purposes on the Nazimov Peninsula in Vladivostok, as well as the absence of obstacles to the sale of these products on the stock exchange.

According to the document, the opportunity to sell fish at electronic auctions may appear by the second quarter of 2024. At the same time, it is reported that the Central Bank is ready to assist trade organizers in obtaining licenses.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Antimonopoly Service have already carried out work to amend the rules for providing subsidies to Russian Railways to compensate for losses in income due to the establishment of preferential tariffs for the transportation of fish products, the document says.

“On instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Finance developed a draft federal law “On Amendments to the Law “On Organized Trading”, which provides for granting the government the authority to establish a list of certain types of goods and standards regarding the number of goods that business entities must sell at exchange auctions.” , – reported the Ministry of Agriculture.

Cool accent: in Russia they will start selling fish on the stock exchange