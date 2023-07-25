The State Duma adopted a law on raising the upper limit of the military age from 27 to 30 years

The State Duma adopted in the third, final reading a new version of the law on military service, according to which the age limit for conscription is raised from 27 to 30 years. This follows from the data published on the official portal lower house of parliament.

Under the new rules, only those who turn 27 in 2024 will be subject to conscription. Russians who have reached this age in 2023 are automatically credited to the reserve.

Those who are now 28 or 29 years old are already in the reserve Andrey KartapolovHead of the Defense Committee of the State Duma

The lower bar of military age will remain, only the upper one will be raised

When the bill was submitted for consideration by the Duma, it contained a wording on raising the lower bar for the age of conscription for military service – from 18 to 21 years. In the same wording, the very idea of ​​the amendments was voiced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

However, after discussing the details of the document, the deputies decided to raise only the upper limit of the age of conscription.

Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Duma Committee on Defense, explained the decision by saying that “a lot of guys want to go and serve from the age of 18.”

If the bill is approved by the Federation Council and the President, the amendments will come into force in 2024

After passing through all the legislative instances, nothing will change, both calls in 2023 – spring and autumn – will be held according to the old rules. That is, young people from 18 to 27 years old will go to the army.

This was confirmed by Deputy Kartapolov. “This [2023] a year is needed for the military commissariats to clarify the composition of their conscription resource, clarify the lists, invite potential conscripts and verify their data. They can do it, and, in our opinion, they should do it,” the deputy explained.

The amendments will come into force on January 1, 2024, that is, the law will affect those who go to serve in the army as part of the next spring draft, which starts in Russia annually on April 1

Initially, it was planned to raise the draft age to 30 years in stages, but on July 25 it became known that the authors of the bill wanted to do it all at once. During a vote on July 25, the lower house of parliament rejected an amendment for a transitional period until 2026.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that the upper house of parliament is also ready to pass the law and there is no reason to worry about this document – the term of service in the Armed Forces is preserved and is one year. The fact that there is no need for two years of military service was also said by Kartapolov. “Today we have a modern young man who is able to master all military specialties in a maximum of six months,” the parliamentarian believes.

See also French government passes first motion of no confidence in Parliament The following Russians have the right to deferment from military service: • full-time university and postgraduate students;

• IT specialists – employees of companies with appropriate accreditation;

• fathers of two or more minor children who are married;

• raising a child with a disability under the age of three;

• single fathers;

• who are officially married to a woman who is at least 26 weeks pregnant;

• caring for infirm relatives;

• guardians of elderly parents.

The package of amendments adopted by the State Duma regulates a number of other issues related to military service.

Thus, the adopted document gives Russian conscripts the right to conclude a contract with the Ministry of Defense for a period of one year, including during the period of mobilization or martial law. The contract can be signed, including for the performance of tasks abroad. Under the conditions of mobilization, conscripts will be able to conclude a contract no earlier than one month before the expiration of the military service.

At the same time, an important restriction is introduced for future conscripts – from the day the electronic summons is posted in the register of this category of citizens, it is prohibited to travel abroad

The State Duma explained the importance of the adopted amendments to the demographic situation

According to Kartapolov, an increase in the upper limit of the draft age is necessary to ensure a stable supply of military personnel. “The demographic situation is serious, it affects the volume of the mobilization resource, and in order for us not to sag, such an editorial is necessary,” the deputy said.

See also CSM, the position of the League: "Few amendments but indispensable" 147 000 Human called up for the spring draft in 2023, Kartapolov recalled. According to him, this figure is planned to be kept at the same level.

In addition, it is known about the plans of the Ministry of Defense to bring the total number of the Russian army to one and a half million people, of which, at the suggestion of Shoigu, the number of contract soldiers will be 695 thousand. These plans of the defense department are connected with “NATO’s desire to build up military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance.”

Earlier, the mechanism of conscription for military service was subjected to refinement.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of those liable for military service. According to the approved document, the electronic summons will be considered delivered from the moment it is posted in the citizen’s personal account on the State Services portal. The new type of notification of conscripts will have the same legal force as the traditional summons from the military registration and enlistment offices.

Related materials:

Explaining the essence of the law on electronic subpoenas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the document is intended to fix the mess in the military registration and enlistment offices and make the system for serving subpoenas modern, efficient and convenient for citizens.