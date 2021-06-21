In Russia, vaccinations will be carried out to combat the Indian strain of coronavirus for citizens whose antibody levels have dropped to insufficient. This was reported by Kommersant.

The publication writes that even pregnant women will be vaccinated. According to a study by the Gamaleya Institute, the vaccine is the most effective protection tool. Thanks to her, the risk of moderate and severe course of the disease can be reduced by 14 times.

According to experts, at the moment there is no information confirming a more severe course of the disease and greater mortality among patients who have contracted this strain.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova called the symptoms of infection with the Indian strain of coronavirus. According to her, these include a runny nose, sore throat and headache.