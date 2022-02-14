Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegramchannel was surprised at the invitation of US President Joe Biden to Kiev from the head of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the senator from Russia, the invitation to visit Kiev in the coming days looks strange. “Given the fact that Biden called on all Americans to urgently leave Ukraine and the United States has already announced the evacuation of some of its diplomats from Kiev,” Pushkov said.

The politician added that such a gesture by Zelensky leads to suspicions that “the President of Ukraine is not aware of what Washington has been saying for a week now.”

Earlier, Zelensky, during an hour-long telephone conversation with Biden, invited him to visit Ukraine. A source in the Ukrainian government said that the head of the American administration did not give a positive response to a request to come to the country “as soon as possible.” An informant in Biden’s office, in turn, said that his visit to Ukraine is extremely unlikely.