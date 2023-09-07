Deputy Chernyshov proposed to abolish the fare for one stop in public transport

In Russia, they proposed to cancel the fare for one stop in urban land transport. Deputy of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov addressed Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev with such an initiative. The text of the proposal was at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The parliamentarian noted that the cost of travel in public transport increases every year.

“For families where all members move around the city in this way, the cost is a significant part of the budget. At the same time, the quality of the services provided does not always meet the standards. For example, if the interior of a bus or tram is full, a person who needs to travel only one stop often simply does not have the physical ability to pay for the fare. However, this does not relieve the passenger from administrative responsibility for ticketless travel,” he added.

At the same time, the state of health or time does not always allow passing the stop on foot, according to the deputy.

I consider it necessary to abolish the obligation to pay for a one-stop fare in urban surface transport and, accordingly, not to impose administrative responsibility for this Boris ChernyshovDeputy of the State Duma

Chernyshov said that he is currently developing a relevant bill. “I note that its implementation will not entail a financial burden on the Russian transport industry,” the deputy concluded.

Earlier it became known that in Russia in 2024 will appear water bus.

In February 2022, the Russian Ministry of Energy proposed to convert ten percent of urban and intercity passenger transport to hydrogen by 2030.