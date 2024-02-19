Izvestia: The State Duma wants to introduce punishment for denying genocide during the Second World War

In Russia they wanted to introduce criminal penalties for denying genocide during the Great Patriotic War. About it report Izvestia with reference to the document.

According to one of the authors of the bill, head of the A Just Russia – For Truth faction Sergei Mironov, the initiative is aimed at preventing attempts to falsify historical events and revise the results of the war. As follows from the document, at present, Part 1 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rehabilitation of Nazism”) does not provide for liability for denying the facts of genocide.

At the same time, the authors of the bill note, the facts of the peoples of the USSR were established by the courts in 13 constituent entities of Russia, including St. Petersburg, the Moscow region, Crimea, Krasnodar and Stavropol territories.

Earlier it became known that in Dagestan a man would stand trial for the rehabilitation of Nazism. The reason for initiating a criminal case was a text on social networks. According to investigators, the man posted it in April 2022.