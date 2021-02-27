The Ministry of Labor of Russia wanted to introduce new work books from January 1, 2023. About this writes “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to a package of relevant documents developed by the department.

The innovation provides for the abolition of outdated regulatory documents, the adoption of an updated form of work books and the procedure for maintaining and storing them. At the same time, the work books that employers already have will not have to be changed – they will still be valid.

As the newspaper writes, the employer will be obliged to keep a work book for each employee, if this is his main job. The document of the new sample will contain information about the employee: last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth, education, profession, specialty. In addition, the work books of the new format will indicate the grounds for terminating the employment contract and information about the awards for success in work.

If the employee kept the work book with him and lost it, then he must immediately inform his employer about this and write an application for a duplicate. The employer will have to issue a duplicate of the document no later than 15 working days from the day the employee submits the application. The duplicate records the total work experience without specifying where, when and in what positions the owner of the work book worked in the past.

Earlier, RBC, citing the results of a study of the recruiting service HeadHunter, reported that most of Russians (54 percent) at the end of 2020 refused to switch to electronic work books and remained faithful to paper books. They named a lack of understanding of the principle of work as the main reason for the refusal. At the same time, 80 percent of the respondents said that they had received an offer from the employer to switch to electronic labor, 15 percent of the respondents did not receive such offers.

Electronic work books have been introduced in Russia since January 2021. Access to the data contained in them is provided through the website of the Pension Fund and the portal of public services. At the same time, it remains possible to continue to conduct paper labor. To do this, the employee had to write a corresponding statement by the end of 2020.

By data Pension Fund, out of 47 million working Russians who have decided on the method of keeping a work book in an electronic format, six million people have chosen.