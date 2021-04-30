The Russian authorities wanted to introduce minimum retail prices (MRP) for all alcoholic beverages in the country. With such a recommendation, the Federation Council turned to the Ministry of Finance. This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper with reference to the minutes of the meeting of the committee on economic policy.

Now the MRC is set for drinks with an alcohol content of over 28 percent, as well as for sparkling wines. It will be possible to extend this practice to less strong alcohol only after adjusting the agreement on the EAEU, the amendments have already been prepared.

The Union of Russian Brewers supported the idea: they believe that the introduction of an MRC for beer will help improve competition in the industry. The Union believes that a liter of keg beer should cost 85 rubles, in glass containers – 110 rubles, and in factory PET packaging – 90 rubles. The Union of Winegrowers and Winemakers also supported the idea. The head of the organization Leonid Popovich recalled that the MRC is already used for champagne and it would be logical to introduce minimum prices for other wine products.

The largest market players – transnational corporations – opposed it. For example, Oraz Durdyev, Director for Legal Affairs and Corporate Relations of AB InBev Efes, is confident that the MRC for beer will harm both business and consumers, and the share of counterfeit products on the market will grow.

Earlier in April, the Ministry of Finance proposed to conduct an experiment on labeling imported alcohol with federal special brands. On April 1, an experiment on labeling drinking water, beer and low-alcohol products began in the country, it should last until the end of the summer of 2022. Explaining the need for labeling, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that such an experiment is important, because this area is “especially susceptible to counterfeiting and falsification.”