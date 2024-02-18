Kommersant: The Ministry of Industry and Trade wants to again increase the recycling fee for agricultural machinery by 5-10 times

The Ministry of Industry and Trade wants to again increase the recycling fee for agricultural machinery by 5-10 times, about this reports “Kommersant”.

The cost of powerful imported combines, tractors and sprayers can increase by 5-10 million rubles per unit. The measures are being considered by the department, despite the decline in profitability of the agricultural sector.

On February 14, the Association of Agrarians of Russia and the Association of Agricultural Equipment Dealers appealed to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov with a request to take into account the position of the industry and refuse to increase the recycling fee.

The department, in turn, said that it is monitoring market changes, including the import of relevant equipment, and will make decisions depending on the situation. The Ministry of Agriculture told the publication that such a project has not yet been submitted for consideration.

The last time the recycling fee for agricultural machinery increased was in 2023; market participants learned about it after the fact. The decision affected tractors with an engine power of 31-340 horsepower. Imported equipment has risen in price by 1.3 million rubles, the associations recalled.

The source of the publication clarified that an increase in recycling collection can increase the cost of crop production by 5-7 percent, and livestock production by 2-5 percent.

