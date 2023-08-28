Bloomberg: Russia wants to create a single fertilizer trader for greater price control

The Russian government is discussing the possibility of creating a single trading company that will sell fertilizers abroad. About it found out Bloomberg citing sources.

The corresponding proposal was made in July by the founder of Uralchem, billionaire Dmitry Mazepin. Later, the idea was discussed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

The authorities believe that the creation of a single trader will help them better control export revenues and have a greater influence on world prices. At the same time, a number of large manufacturers do not support the initiative, as they see damage to their business in it. Company representatives do not understand how this proposal will benefit them, since the supply of most types of fertilizers has already recovered to pre-crisis levels.

Russia is the world’s largest fertilizer producer, accounting for approximately 15 percent of global annual consumption. After the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, anti-Russian sanctions did not affect Russian suppliers of fertilizers, however, it became much more difficult to export products – the Baltic countries refused to process most of the products, in addition, global shipping companies, banks and insurers left Russia, interaction with which is necessary for unhindered supplies abroad.

Russian fertilizer producers lost about $1.6 billion against the backdrop of rising ship charter costs and financial settlements, President Vladimir Putin reported at the end of July. To stimulate exports, the authorities proposed to reduce export duties, in particular, to introduce a flexible instrument of tariff preferences for suppliers of grain, fertilizers and other raw materials.