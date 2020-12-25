Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District, Yuri Trutnev, proposed charging companies for foreign workers. It is proposed to introduce excise duty for new projects in the Far East and the Arctic. Writes about this RBC.

“I have a great desire to turn the control knob a little and make it so that [компании] little by little they began to pay for foreign labor. If you want to attract someone from abroad, please pay the excise tax … If you don’t want to pay the excise tax, involve our workers, ”he said.