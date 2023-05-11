Kravtsov: textbooks in mathematics, geography and physics will be changed taking into account the approaches of the USSR

In Russia, they wanted to change school textbooks in mathematics, physics and geography, taking into account the approaches to these subjects that were in the USSR. This, speaking at the session “Legal support of national security in the light of modern threats”, said the head of the Ministry of Education of Russia Sergey Kravtsov, whose words are quoted TASS.

“Textbooks in mathematics, physics and geography are also undergoing qualitative changes, the content (…) will reflect approaches to these subjects back in the USSR,” he explained.

The minister also added that a new textbook on social studies will be developed next year. According to Kravtsov, the current textbook was liberal, and the upcoming textbook will focus on “the real and enduring values ​​of society.”

Earlier, Kravtsov said that a history textbook with a section on the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine had already been developed for 11th graders. According to the minister, the basic history textbook turned out to be interesting.