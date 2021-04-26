The ministry has developed a draft amendment to the government decree on the pre-installed domestic software, the document is published on the federal portal draft regulatory legal acts.

According to the document, gadget manufacturers will be required to ensure that all preinstalled programs can be removed.

According to Kommersant, the project was published on April 19 and deleted on April 23, the previous version contained a clause stating that vendor companies would be able to charge developers of domestic applications for installation on “more favorable terms” than the manufacturer’s software.

The Ministry did not disclose the reason for the removal of the project from the site, the newspaper notes. They explained that the document was sent for revision to the Federal Antimonopoly Service, Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Economy. The department added that the essence of the amendments is to improve the position of applications on the screen of the device, and not to make them non-removable. To avoid confusion, the wording will be clarified.

Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, suggested that the document appeared in response to the scandal with Samsung, which at the end of March began installing Russian applications, in particular Yandex services, which could not be removed.

The expert explained that there is a discrepancy in the amendments. So, according to the law, vendors cannot charge a fee for pre-installation, and permission to do so for “more favorable conditions” can provoke abuse, from being placed on the home screen along with Google applications to the inability to remove pre-installed software.

Yandex supported the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Science and said that users should always be able to remove programs that they do not want to use.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported that after the system update, Samsung smartphones began to install Yandex.Browser, Yandex.Disk and Yandex.Maps applications to Russian users without the possibility of deleting them. The Korean company notified that it complies with the requirement of Russian legislation on the mandatory pre-installation of domestic applications. Yandex urged Samsung to keep the ability to remove their applications.