For the purchase of housing in Russia proposed to use pension savings. Major real estate companies approached Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with such an initiative. Business offered to create a federal operator for the use of pension accruals for the purchase of housing, land, and construction. To issue funds on the basis of a mortgage for up to 20 years (or until the onset of a pension) – the full required amount or part.

According to the idea, the money will need to be returned at a low rate of 4-5% per annum (if the percentage is lower than the investment yield of pension funds, then subsidize the difference). This initiative was made by the federal real estate company “Etazhi”. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

The letter was received by the apparatus of the government of the Russian Federation and sent for study in the prescribed manner to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction, the Cabinet said. The Ministry of Finance told Izvestia that the company’s appeal would be considered in the prescribed manner after it was received.

Attracting pension savings can become a source of maintaining demand in the real estate market, increasing the affordability of housing, says Pavel Sklyanchuk, an expert on the thematic platform of the ONF “Housing and Urban Environment”. The initiative is reasonable from the point of view of the current situation in the economy, says Vladimir Shchekin, co-owner of the Rodina group.

However, pension savings will be very difficult to get from the investment turnover of funds, in addition, they are now partially used to pay today’s pensions, said independent pension consultant Sergei Zvenigorodsky. The withdrawal and, accordingly, the “freezing” of part of the assets under the new structure carries the risk of a rise in the cost of the system, he is sure.

Home care: in the Russian Federation they want to put pension savings on the purchase of housing