Deputy Kartapolov said that the draft age for military service will be from 18 to 30 years

State Duma deputies decided not to raise the minimum age for military service from 18 to 21, but to change the upper bar, increasing the age limit from 27 to 30. This was stated by the chairman of the defense committee of the lower house of parliament Andrei Kartapolov, reports TASS on Friday, July 21st.

The corresponding amendment was introduced for the second reading of the draft law on changing the draft age. According to the parliamentarian, the committee supported this initiative and will recommend deputies to approve it.

Kartapolov explained the decision made by the fact that “a lot of guys want to go and serve from the age of 18.”

Thus, if the bill is adopted, the draft age for military service will be from 18 to 30 years, said the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense

The upcoming autumn conscription will be held according to the old rules, the State Duma assured

The new draft age standards will not affect the next autumn draft, which traditionally takes place from October 1 to December 31, Kartapolov said. According to him, the new norms will come into effect from the spring draft of 2024, which usually starts on April 1.

“It is proposed to enter into force on January 1, 2024. That is, for the autumn call [2023 года] All these rules don’t apply. And those who turn 27 in 2023, at least on December 31, are not subject to the new law from January 1, 2024, ”the parliamentarian said.

In the text initiativeswhich was adopted by the State Duma in the first reading in June, it was stated that the law should come into force on January 1, 2024.

The bill amends the laws “On military duty and military service” and “On alternative civilian service.” According to the text of the document adopted in the first reading, it was originally planned to gradually increase the draft age for military service. So, in 2024, the draft age was proposed to be set from 19 to 30 years, in 2025 – from 20 to 30 years, in 2026 – from 21 to 30 years. At the same time, it was clarified that those who wish, despite the increase in the draft age, will be able to go to military service from the age of 18.