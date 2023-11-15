In Russia they want to create round-the-clock help for pregnant women who find themselves in a difficult situation. Such a bill will be submitted to the State Duma on November 16, Izvestia found out.

“The bill proposes to include among the persons entitled to receive state social assistance in the form of a set of social services, pregnant women, women with children who are in difficult life situations,” says the explanatory note to the document, which is available to the editors.

At the same time, it is planned to include a new type of service in the set: “providing temporary round-the-clock accommodation in an institution providing social, social, pedagogical, social and medical, social and legal, social and labor, social and psychological services.”

The note clarifies that financial support for expenses associated with the provision of a new type of social services will be carried out from the federal budget.

“We propose to provide pregnant women and women in difficult life situations with the opportunity to stay in social assistance institutions around the clock, providing social, legal, medical and psychological support to the population. In our opinion, such an opportunity should be provided to women within the framework of the minimum set of social services guaranteed by the state,” one of the authors of the initiative, head of the party “A Just Russia – For Truth” Sergei Mironov explained to Izvestia.

In early October, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Health had tightened the circulation of drugs for abortion. Two such drugs were included in the list of medicines subject to subject-quantitative registration. This order came into force on September 1, 2023.

As noted by the obstetrician-gynecologist, expert doctor of the Hemotest laboratory, Ph.D. Olga Ulankina, in an interview with Izvestia on October 4, control the circulation of drugs for medical abortion is extremely important, since their independent use can be dangerous and even lead to infertility.