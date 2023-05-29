The President of “Kalashnikov” Lushnikov spoke about the work on a new loitering ammunition

Concern “Kalashnikov” is working on the creation of a new loitering ammunition. On Friday, May 26, the president of the concern, Alan Lushnikov, announced TASS.

“We are working in this direction, I cannot disclose the details. Our approach is that we must constantly improve our product. We don’t work differently, ”he said, answering the question whether a new device is being created taking into account the use of the Lancet kamikaze drone during a special military operation.

The Lancet drone is manufactured by ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov concern). The device, which can hit targets within a radius of up to 40 kilometers, is equipped with a television communication channel. This allows you to confirm the success of hitting the target.

In April, military expert Viktor Litovkin said that the Lancet kamikaze drone is dangerous for the Armed Forces of Ukraine because of its silent operation.

In March, RIA Novosti, citing a source in the military-industrial complex, reported that the Lancet drones had been finalized taking into account the experience of the special operation.