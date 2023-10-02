The Gonets satellite system was used to transmit fish catch data

The Gonets satellite system was used to transmit data on daily fish catches. This is reported with reference to the Russian operator of the same name TASS.

“Navigation information about the location of fishing vessels has been successfully transmitted through our system for several years, and the new ability to send daily reports, without which fishing is impossible, will create a comprehensive service for our fishermen based exclusively on domestic satellite communications and monitoring solutions,” said the general director of the satellite systems Pavel Cherenkov.

According to him, the service provided by Gonets costs users much less than similar services provided by foreign competitors.

Related materials:

In September, it was reported that the Russian company Gonets (part of the Roscosmos state corporation) together with partners had developed compact satellite terminals comparable in size to foreign analogues.

Earlier, Cherenkov reported that the organization, which has a low-orbit mobile satellite communication system, set a record for sales of subscriber equipment.