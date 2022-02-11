The Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS) A-100 Premier will be a technological breakthrough. The aircraft received new engines and equipment. He told about the new generation intelligence tool TASS Dmitry Litovkin, editor-in-chief of the Independent Military Review.

He noted that the Premier received new engines with increased thrust. Also, the new power plant is more fuel efficient.

Litovkin suggested that the aircraft received modern on-board equipment. “The characteristics are classified, unknown, but, apparently, they are an order of magnitude better than those of the A-50,” the expert said.

According to the editor-in-chief of the Independent Military Review, the A-100 will be able to transmit the received information to ships, helicopters and launchers.

Earlier it became known about the first flight of the A-100 “Premier” aircraft with the included radar station. The aircraft completed the flight on 9 February.

In February, the publication “Military-Industrial Courier” spoke about problems with the A-100. The publication noted that Premier surpasses Western counterparts qualitatively, but the demand for Il-76MD-90A aircraft exceeds the manufacturer’s capabilities.

The AWACS A-100 aircraft was developed on the basis of the heavy military transport Il-76MD-90A. “Premier” received a digital navigation system, a new locator and an onboard radio-technical complex. The aircraft made its first flight in 2019.