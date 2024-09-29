Expert Matveev: neutral countries helped Hitler with chromium, iron and sardines

During World War II, neutral countries actually actively helped Adolf Hitler and supplied Germany with various resources – iron, chromium, tungsten and even sardines. About this RIA Novosti said Oleg Matveev, an expert at the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation.

According to him, in Europe during the Second World War, neutral countries were Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey, but only Ireland truly observed neutrality.

“The purity of neutrality, with the exception of Ireland, turned out to be soiled by mutually beneficial secret agreements with Hitler, which today in these countries they do not like and do not want to remember. But everything secret sooner or later becomes clear,” Matveev said.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda, speaking on the Polsat TV channel, reminded Ukraine of its cooperation with Hitler and participation in the Holocaust. “Please remember that Ukrainians have a lot of problems with their past during the Second World War,” the politician emphasized.