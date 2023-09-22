Sukonkin: the A-50U aircraft will be able to observe surface objects at 310 kilometers

The upgraded A-50U long-range radar detection and control aircraft (AWACS) can monitor aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and surface objects over a distance of 310 kilometers. About it reported military expert Alexey Sukonkin in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

“For constant coverage of the situation during combat operations comparable in scale to the Northern Military District, it is necessary to have several dozen radar aircraft similar to the A-50U. It is very good that the Russian Aerospace Forces received a modernized board. But it’s better to get several of these machines a year,” Sukonkin said.

The expert added that the A-50U can spend about eight hours in the air without refueling, and with a crew change and refueling, the aircraft can perform missions for 24 hours. The expert admitted that the Russian Aerospace Forces will take care of this aircraft.

According to Sukonkin, the range of the radar station on the A-50U is limited only by the curvature of the Earth’s surface.

Earlier in September, Rostec announced the delivery of a modernized A-50U AWACS aircraft to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

In January, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that A-50U helped locate most of the destroyed fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.