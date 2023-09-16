Military expert Shurygin: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to take advantageous positions before the cold weather

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to take advantageous positions before the cold weather, military expert Vladislav Shurygin spoke about this, his words lead “News”.

“The armed forces of Ukraine are now trying to prepare positions in which they could winter normally. It’s very important for them to occupy the heights now,” the specialist said.

Shurygin pointed out that such positions include not only Kleshcheevka, but also Rabotino, Urozhaynoe, Pyatikhatki. He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces want to fix a new front line and prepare for the winter campaign on advantageous lines.

Earlier, Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev announced the actual completion of the strategic counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it became fading, purely tactical. According to him, the Ukrainian command began to take care of the equipment, fearing counter-offensive actions from the Russian military.