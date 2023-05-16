Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OIC Abdulatipov: Islamic business took advantage of the departure of Western companies

Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ramazan Abdulatipov said that Muslim businessmen took advantage of the withdrawal of Western companies from the country. His words lead RIA News.

Abdulatipov talked about replacing the departed Western companies and called the Russian market attractive for Islamic business. According to him, Russia’s cooperation with Muslim countries is noticeably strengthening in the implementation of logistics projects in Eurasia.

“The interest of regions, enterprises and various countries from Tehran, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Ankara and New Delhi is becoming more and more active. This is evidenced by our joint work with these countries within the framework of the North-South ITC, which is a competitive logistics route in Greater Eurasia,” said the Russian Permanent Representative to the OIC.

The diplomat added that Tatarstan, Dagestan, Chechnya and Bashkiria are strengthening cooperation with Islamic countries as part of an experiment on the introduction of Islamic banking. If the results are successful, then this experience can be used in other regions of Russia.

The possible introduction of Islamic banking in Russia was reported in July 2022. Non-credit financial institutions of a new type, partnership financing organizations, will be able to deal with it. The Central Bank will regulate their activities, as well as maintain a register of such organizations and supervise them.