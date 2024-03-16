Alexey Sorokin said that the RFU has maintained decent relations with UEFA and FIFA

Advisor to the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexey Sorokin spoke about relations with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Football Federation (FIFA). His words lead RIA News.

Sorokin said that Russia managed to maintain decent relations with international organizations, noting that the atmosphere at the UEFA Congress was friendly. He emphasized that holding friendly matches with Serbia and Paraguay can be called good work by the RFU.

The Russian team will hold a meeting against Serbia on March 21 at the VTB Arena stadium and will play against Paraguay on the 25th. Both matches will be friendly.

On February 28, 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in international tournaments. Teams do not compete in European competitions, and the Russian national team has lost the opportunity to fight for access to the finals of the World and European Championships.