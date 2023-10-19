Senator Pushkov: in Biden’s virtual world, Israel did not hit a hospital in Gaza

Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in Telegram– the channel said that US President Joe Biden goes into the political astral plane, not wanting to see reality.

“In Biden’s virtual world, Israel did not strike a hospital in Gaza, although the whole world is talking about it, and Russia is losing the war to Ukraine, although no one else in the world sees this,” the senator noted.

Pushkov added that in the virtual universe of the American leader, only what is pleasant and beneficial to the US administration happens, but world politics is much tougher.

Earlier, Biden named the possible culprit in the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. According to him, Palestinian radicals could have done this. According to him, confidence in Israel’s non-involvement in the attack on a hospital in Gaza is based on data provided by the Pentagon.