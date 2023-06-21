The Federation Council proposed to conduct an experiment to identify bank customers via video link

The Federation Council proposed to conduct an experiment in Russia and try to identify bank customers via video link, reports TASS.

The corresponding statement is contained in the draft resolution of the Federation Council. Senators are planning to adopt it as a basis at a meeting on June 21, after the speech of the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

The government, together with the regulator, is invited to develop a draft law to improve legislation in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The draft law proposes to introduce an experimental legal regime that allows the identification of a banking client using a conference call.

Earlier, Shamil Magomedov, head of the Department of Intelligent Information Security Systems at the Institute of Cybersecurity and Digital Technologies of the RTU MIREA, said that scammers would not have enough phrases recorded over the phone to fake a person’s voice. It is also not worth fearing biometrics by voice offered by banks, the expert is convinced.