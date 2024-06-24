Deputy Didenko: the organizer of the attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala is outside the Russian Federation

The organizer of the attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala is somewhere outside, says Alexei Didenko, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government. The deputy shared his opinion on this matter in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“It is absolutely obvious that this is an attempt by destructive forces, it is still unclear which ones, to disrupt interfaith peace in the Russian Federation. Because we are complex, we are very different. And such attacks are very sensitive. They divide our society. It is this calculation that forms the basis for such actions, which, of course, are planned and in sufficient detail. It is unlikely that the participants themselves. It’s obvious that the organizer is somewhere outside,” Didenko said.

The main task: to resist these attacks, not to succumb to all sorts of sentiments that are splitting our society, to stop this Alexey DidenkoChairman of the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Local Government

The deputy noted that it is necessary to study this episode in detail so that this does not happen again.

“Why and how was this cell localized in a single municipality? In fact, they all come from the same area. It is necessary to identify all the factors and conditions that contributed to this, to identify all participants in this process, the entire chain. And use this experience in the future,” he concluded.

On the evening of June 23, armed criminals carried out attacks in two cities of Dagestan. In Derbent, they attacked an Orthodox church, where a service was being held in honor of the Holy Trinity. The victims were a priest and a security guard. Also in Derbent, a synagogue was attacked – militants set it on fire.

In Makhachkala, almost at the same time, criminals fired at a traffic police post. As a result, a shootout between the militants and the police began. At that moment, 19 parishioners hid in a nearby church.