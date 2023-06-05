Deputy Shvytkin said that Russia managed to predict the plan of a large-scale offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuriy Shvytkin spoke about the unsuccessful large-scale offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he noted that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia managed to predict the plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the failure of an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction.

According to the agency, the Ukrainian military pursued the goal of breaking through the Russian defenses in the most vulnerable, in their opinion, sector of the front in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). However, the enemy did not achieve his tasks, he was not successful, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The timely actions of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the foreseen plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by our units made it possible to foresee and prevent the alignment of forces and means Yuri ShvytkinState Duma deputy

“An important role was played by the presence of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, at one of the command posts on the front line. I also want to note that the morale of our units is much higher [чем в ВСУ]”, – said Shvytkin.

The MP is convinced that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay attention to the loss of a large number of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an unsuccessful offensive.

“If Zelensky still hasn’t realized that he has become a puppet in the hands of the West, then the realization of the loss of a large number of Ukrainian Armed Forces should lead him to raise the issue of a ceasefire,” he added.

Earlier it became known that active hostilities resumed in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky ledge from the early morning of June 5, which began the day before.

The head of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, reported that the clashes in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, which began on June 4, lasted more than eight hours. He added that all attempts to break through the defense line were thwarted.