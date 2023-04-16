Military analyst Dzherelievsky: Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct a counteroffensive in three stages

Military analyst Boris Dzherelievsky in an interview with Ura.ru toldthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are planning to conduct a large-scale counter-offensive against Russian forces in three stages.

“The information about the tactics they are going to use in the context of this offensive is, of course, very peculiar. At least three offensive waves are expected, ”he said.

The expert clarified that in the first stage of the offensive, infantry would be thrown into battle, which would be provided with minimal cover. Attacks are expected to take place along the entire front, in order to find weak points and send more forces there. The second wave is made up of light Western armored vehicles, as well as pickup trucks with machine guns. Dzherelievsky noted that the Ukrainian military had prepared about two thousand vehicles for this. Finally, in the event of a successful breakthrough, it is planned to use Leopard tanks and other heavy Western armored vehicles, he added.

The analyst stressed that the level of preparation for the counteroffensive is weak, so the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine relies on “cannon fodder”, and not equipment, in connection with which huge losses and a low probability of success are expected from Kiev.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Ivan Bigma, said that the Russian military in the Donetsk direction destroyed the points of temporary deployment of the foreign legion and the ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and also attacked two strongholds of Ukrainian soldiers.