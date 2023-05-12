Expert Kornev: Storm Shadow missiles from afar may be invisible to air defense systems

Storm Shadow missiles, which the UK decided to provide to Ukraine, at ultra-low altitudes and long ranges may be invisible to air defense (air defense) systems. About this in his column for Izvestia wrote Dmitry Kornev, editor of the MilitaryRussia portal.

According to him, British missiles can be intercepted by Russian Pantsir, Tor, Buk systems, as well as S-300 and S-400. “But in the latter case, there is a problem – if the missiles go at ultra-low altitudes, they may turn out to be shaded by terrain folds, and air defense systems may not see them at long range,” the expert says.

According to Kornev, “at medium and short range, these missiles will almost certainly be detected and normally hit.”

In May, retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin told Lenta.ru that long-range Storm Shadow missiles could pose a serious threat, since their declared range is up to 200 kilometers.

That same month, CNN, citing senior Western officials, reported that the UK had donated several Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.