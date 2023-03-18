Colonel Malikov: It was very difficult for the Su-27 to approach the MQ-9 and drain the fuel

It was very difficult for the Russian Su-27 fighter to approach the American MQ-9 drone and drain the fuel. About this Izvestia told Honored Test Pilot, Hero of Russia, Colonel Igor Malikov.

“The speed of the MQ-9 is much lower than that of fighters, and it was flying at high altitude. In this situation, it is very difficult to approach it and accurately drain the fuel. The fighters had to slow down, take a certain formation and start working. At the same time, maneuvering at high altitudes and low speeds is a very difficult task, ”the expert said.

The colonel noted the high professionalism and literacy of the Su-27 pilots. “They demonstrated all their best qualities – they worked correctly and competently. Our pilots got very close and did a fuel dump maneuver. During it, the fuel enters the engine of the aircraft, and it stops,” Malikov said.

In his opinion, the American MQ-9 monitored the work of Russian electronic stations (radar). “I determined the coordinates, which are then entered into the flight tasks of the missiles. Ours did everything right. Americans need to be pulled, not allowed to fly where they want, ”the expert said.

Earlier, The Drive reminded that the MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle allows arming with the AIM-9X air-to-air missile.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, an American MQ-9 Reaper fell into the Black Sea on March 14.