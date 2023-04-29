Klintsevich: Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to restore the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson with the help of US engineers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to restore the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson with the help of US engineers, they follow their recommendations and use pontoon crossings. This was announced by the head of the Russian Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts Andrei Klintsevich, reports RIA News.

According to him, such conclusions can be drawn “bit by bit” of information from open sources, including Western media.

Klintsevich noted that the United States studied in detail the condition of the main structure and the floating bridge, pontoon crossings, some of which are flooded or need to be replaced. He stressed that there is no talk of a complete restoration of the bridge.

“They saw that with the existing scheme it is possible to use this bridge, adjust the barges where they failed, fix new ones on top of the flooded ones and thereby restore them,” the expert explained.

According to him, tanks and other modern equipment will be able to pass through such crossings, since the pontoons transferred to Ukraine from France and Canada withstand it.

In November, military analyst Aleksei Leonkov explained that the Antonovsky bridge across the Dnieper in Kherson had been blown up to render it unfit for repair. For this, according to him, the bridge was blown up in the area of ​​​​the supports – as a result, several spans are destroyed at once.