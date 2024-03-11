Columnist Kornev: German Chancellor fears uncontrolled attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fears that if German missiles with a range of over 500 kilometers are at the disposal of Kyiv, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will be able to launch uncontrolled attacks on targets deep in Russian territory. This opinion was shared by the founder of the website MilitaryRussia.ru, columnist Dmitry Kornev, reports on Monday, March 11, radio station “Moscow Speaks”.

“There is a feeling that Scholz is afraid of an escalation of the situation, perhaps his political positions are not very strong, perhaps he is simply afraid of harming Russia. He has plans for further cooperation with the Russian Federation,” he said.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said that London's transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine and the purchase of Taurus missiles from Germany is a possible way to help Kyiv. According to the head of the German Foreign Ministry, similar “circular exchanges” of weapons have already taken place before.

Thus, Burbock supported the idea of ​​British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who had previously proposed such a scheme for providing Kyiv with cruise missiles.