Senator Karasin criticized the announcement of May 9 as Europe Day instead of Victory Day in Ukraine

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin spoke about recognizing May 9 as Europe Day instead of Victory Day in Ukraine. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the senator criticized Kyiv’s decision.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree according to which May 9 is declared Europe Day in the country instead of Victory Day. As stated in the President’s statement, Europe Day will be celebrated annually, starting tomorrow, and will be dedicated to the historical unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism.

In addition, Zelensky said that he had submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada establishing May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Thus, he proposed to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on the Western European model.

“This is not the first time Zelensky has treacherously betrayed the common memory of the Soviet people: Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Kazakhs, Armenians and many others who died in the fight against fascism,” Karasin said.

For Zelensky, the main goal is to snuggle with the whole body to the West, to Europe, which feed and arm him Grigory Karasin Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

The senator is convinced that such a policy of Ukraine will continue until the Kiev regime is replaced.

Earlier, on May 9, Ukraine celebrated the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II, and on May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. Since 2015, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation has been considered a public holiday in Ukraine.