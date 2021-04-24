The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia has set a limit for the growth of tariffs for housing and communal services. The national average will not exceed four percent. This became known from the scenario conditions published on website ministries.

The indicator refers to an increase in tariffs for services in the areas of heat supply, water supply and sanitation. According to the ministry, the value corresponds to the inflation target. As for gas supply, the increase in tariffs in this area will reach no more than three percent per year, which corresponds to the previously adopted parameters.

However, in some municipalities, the indexation size may exceed certain parameters. In the case of water supply, the increase in tariffs will be associated with “the implementation of measures included in the programs for the integrated development of communal infrastructure systems”, the introduction of standards for the consumption of housing and communal services or the transition to an alternative boiler house.

In February 2021, experts in the field of utilities named a condition for an increase in electricity tariffs. They suggested that the increase could occur if the authorities decide to adjust the indicators “for political reasons.” As another condition, experts noted inflation.