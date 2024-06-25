The head of the Voronezh region Gusev announced an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the region

On the night of June 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Olkhovatsky district of the Voronezh region. This was announced by the head of the region Alexander Gusev in Telegram.

The governor said that after the strike, some explosive objects were detonated far from civilian buildings. He did not specify which objects he was talking about.

A meeting was held with residents of the area, at which they were asked to temporarily not leave their homes. Gusev did not provide any details about the attack itself, in particular about the weapons used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.