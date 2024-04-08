Head of the FRCE Council Klimenko called import substitution of electronics by production of housings

Domestic manufacturers cannot release truly Russian smartphones and laptops onto the consumer market because they are not available. About this in the commentary of the radio “Moscow Speaks” told Head of the Council of the Digital Economy Development Fund (DEDF) German Klimenko.

He called the current format of import substitution primarily the production of housings, so there is no talk of replacing electronics yet. “Perhaps in some narrow ranges this is possible, but then we need to talk about it,” the expert explained.

According to Klimenko, Russia currently has two of its own smartphones – Aurora and R-FON. However, both of them can only be used “on some government stories where high consumer qualities are not required.” As for laptops, the few series that are sold on the market still have imported processors, memory and basic components.

Klimenko described the initiative to ban the parallel import of smartphones, sent to the Ministry of Digital Development, as “overkill and playing purely for his own business without caring about consumers.”

A consortium of large domestic electronics manufacturers, ANO Computing Technology, proposed introducing restrictions. In this way, they expect to improve the situation with the promotion of their goods from Russia. Their list includes smartphones, tablets and laptops of any brands that are not officially supplied to the country. This includes Apple products.