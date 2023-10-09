Zhirinovsky said in 2019 that Ukraine would be forgotten because of the Middle East

Former leader of the LDPR faction Vladimir Zhirinovsky spoke in 2019 about the future of Ukraine. According to him, which turned out to be prophetic, by 2024 the world will forget about the Ukrainian crisis due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Komsomolskaya Pravda recalled.

“By 2024, a conflict will break out in the Middle East, and everyone will simply forget what Ukraine is. We are talking about World War III. Because Iran is not the DPRK or Vietnam or Kosovo. The most terrible events will happen here,” Zhirinovsky said on the air of the “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” program.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza, and the Israeli military-political cabinet announced the country was going into a state of war.

The current leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, said that Zhirinovsky’s prophecy came true and the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip confirms this. The politician noted that the former party leader even accurately named the year.

Western support began with demonstrations and flags – as it once was with Ukraine

The United States and Europe did not remain indifferent to the conflict in the Middle East and expressed support for one side or another at different levels, from the state to the people. In Washington, from the White House to the State Department building, a march of supporters of the Palestinian people took place, who decided to protest the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). A similar action was observed in New York – in Manhattan, pro-Israeli demonstrators have been protesting against the escalation for two days.

A projection of the Israeli flag as a sign of solidarity was organized on Downing Street in London, on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in Albanian Tirana, Bulgarian Sofia and other cities and countries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out in support of the attacked Israel, condemning the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Dissident residents of Europe also did not stand aside: an anti-Israeli demonstration took place in Berlin, in Vienna people took to the streets in support of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The West’s intense attention to the problem in the Middle East is strongly reminiscent of Kyiv’s demonstrative support at the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis. And now, when there is a heated debate in the United States and many European countries regarding the advisability of continuing assistance to Ukraine against the backdrop of the ineffectiveness of its counter-offensive with large-scale financial injections, there is a possibility that the Kiev authorities may lose the much-needed attention of their allies to their problem.

Ukraine is no longer the focus of US attention

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel has requested additional military assistance from the United States. American President Joe Biden ordered support for the country, but no details were given in the statement about what kind of assistance would be provided.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin turned out to be more eloquent. He affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense and said that the US position on this issue remains unshakable. According to him, in the near future the Ministry of Defense will take measures to provide Israel with everything “necessary for self-defense and the protection of citizens from violence and terrorism.”

In connection with the events surrounding Israel in Ukraine, there have already been statements that the end of support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is imminent due to the conflict in Israel. Ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin emphasized that no breakthroughs will occur during the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since “the situation has sharply worsened the Israeli-Palestinian war.”

No money left. It won’t happen anymore. US President Joe Biden’s chatter that he will ask for one hundred billion dollars in aid to Ukraine… My dears, who will give it? Oleg Soskinex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma

Member of the Russian Federation Council Alexei Pushkov predicted the future of Ukraine after the Hamas attack on Israel. According to him, Washington will be forced to work on two fronts – Ukrainian and Israeli – otherwise everyone will understand that the United States cannot bear the burden of “global leadership.” However, in any case, the priority of Ukraine in Western policy will inevitably decrease, the politician emphasized.