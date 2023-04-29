Primakov: Russia will remember the day when the Polish police broke into the school at the embassy

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, said that Russia would remember the day when the Warsaw authorities, with the support of the police, broke into the school at the Russian embassy. About this politician wrote in your Telegram channel.

“The Poles are breaking down the doors of the Russian school at the embassy. Let’s remember this day. Schools. At the embassy,” writes Primakov.

Polish authorities reportedly broke down the doors after embassy and school officials refused to voluntarily open the gates. When the police and city officials entered the school grounds, they put a new lock on the door.