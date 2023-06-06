The Liberal Democratic Party proposed to issue matkapital only for a child who has Russian citizenship from birth

In Russia, they proposed to tighten the rules for issuing maternity capital and pay it only for a child who has Russian citizenship from birth. This was announced by State Duma deputy from the LDPR Yaroslav Nilov in his Telegram-channel.

He noted that a relevant bill had been prepared, since social support measures should be directed primarily to women who are officially citizens of the Russian Federation at the time of childbirth.

“In particular, it is necessary to remove the possibility that a woman, already having foreign children, receives Russian citizenship and claims to have a mother’s capital,” Nilov said.

The deputy added that the migration issue is constantly escalating, and the social support system in Russia is “not rubber”.

Earlier, the Liberal Democratic Party developed a bill on the introduction of certificates for a newborn child, which will be provided to families with incomes below two subsistence levels.