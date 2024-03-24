Deputy Ostanina proposed rewarding schoolchildren who saved Crocus visitors

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Issues of Paternity, Maternity and Childhood Nina Ostanina proposed rewarding schoolchildren who saved visitors to Crocus City Hall during the terrorist attack. She shared her initiative in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“We are already preparing an appeal regarding Artem Donskov and Islam Khalilov to present it tomorrow to the State Duma Council in order to award these guys with Certificates of Honor from the State Duma,” Ostanina said.

The parliamentarian said that one IT company had already approached her with an offer to give laptops to schoolchildren. She noted that such initiatives are welcome.

If you know more such heroes, please let us know. We want to invite them to the State Duma in order to encourage these guys for their courage and resourcefulness Nina OstaninaChairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Issues of Paternity, Maternity and Childhood

Working part-time in the cloakroom of the Crocus City Hall concert hall, 15-year-old schoolboy Islam Khalilov and 14-year-old student of Krasnogorsk school No. 19 Artem Donskov saved dozens of people during the terrorist attack. Acting according to emergency instructions, they helped visitors get outside.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. Unidentified people in camouflage uniforms opened fire from machine guns at visitors to the concert of the Picnic group. Later, several explosions occurred in the building and a fire started.