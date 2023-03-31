“Communists of Russia” proposed to return summer time in the country as a fight against the West

The Communists of Russia party proposed the return of daylight saving time as a measure to combat the Western world. They sent a letter with the initiative to the country’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, about this RIA News said party chairman Sergei Malinkovich.

“It is necessary, following the trend of confrontation with Western civilization, to return summer time … But we need to give this an ideological context. Returning to summer time, we seem to be talking about eternal spring in Russia, ”he clarified.

Malinkovich also clarified that DST is “a natural state for our people” and Russia is a country of “eternal spring in the mental sense.”

Related materials:

On February 13, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party Mikhail Matveev proposed to return the transition to winter and summer time in Russia. According to him, the cancellation of the transition in 2011 led to a reduction in daylight hours, which is effectively used by the population from 18:00 to 23:00.

At the same time, on February 15, Kirill Kabanov, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council (HRC), said that the initiative to return the transitions to summer and winter time in Russia is “another crazy idea.”

In the summer of 2011, at the initiative of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the State Duma abolished the practice of regular switching to winter and summer time. The country lived on summer time for three years, and in October 2014 there was a transition to constant winter time.