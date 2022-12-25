Party “Communists of Russia” proposed to reduce the New Year holidays for the duration of the special operation

The “Communists of Russia” sent an appeal to the State Duma with a proposal to reduce the New Year holidays for the duration of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported RIA News party chairman Sergei Malinkovich.

He explained the need to reduce the New Year holidays by saying that “the country must work for defense, it must work to strengthen its defense capability.” Malinkovich believes that the days off should be left on December 31, January 1 and 2, “to completely put yourself in order”, January 7, because “this is a holy day for the Orthodox”, and also January 8, so that people can “get in shape” after Christmas.

“But this is only for the period of the special operation. When the special operation is over, of course, it is necessary to return the holidays, but for now it is not necessary, ”the politician said.

In addition, Malinkovich proposed to reduce the usual days off for men for the duration of the special operation and transfer them to a six-day work week. “Women probably don’t need it – they are still mothers, and they need to look good,” he added.

In August, the Russian government approved the holiday schedule for 2023. New Year holidays will begin on December 31 and last until January 8, February will be held from February 23 to 26, May – from April 29 to May 1 and from May 6 to 9.