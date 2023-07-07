Izvestia: registers of organizations entitled to funeral services will appear in the regions of the Russian Federation

Pricing for funeral services in the Russian regions will be made transparent. Until September 1, each subject will form a register of organizations and entrepreneurs who have the right to provide them. About it write Izvestia, with reference to the Ministry of Digital Development and the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

Lists of organizations will be posted on the state websites of state and municipal authorities with an indication of the cost. The FAS emphasized that such a mechanism would help increase the transparency and awareness of Russians about such services. At the same time, the department added that they do not plan to introduce state regulation of the cost of these services.

Related materials:

“This problem needs to be addressed comprehensively: this is price transparency, and the availability of free places in cemeteries, and control over those who can provide these services to the population, because now anyone can do this, this is not spelled out in the law,” she supported the initiative. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Housing and Public Utilities Svetlana Razvorotneva.

In May, it was reported about the rise in prices for funeral services in Russia. From January 2022 to April 2023, their average cost increased by 30-50 percent.