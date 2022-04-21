Izvestia announced the launch of a budget low-rise building project in 14 regions of Russia

The Public Council under the Ministry of Construction, together with the Russian Union of Builders, sent a proposal to the department to launch pilot projects for integrated low-rise buildings and private houses (IZHS) based on standard solutions. The initiative can be launched in 14 regions of Russia, reported “News”.

Typical houses that were proposed to be built are cheaper by 15-50 percent. In addition, such projects are more understandable for banks, so the cost of mortgages on cottages can be reduced to the level of loans for an apartment. The initiative can be implemented in regions such as Moscow and Leningrad regions, Altai and Krasnodar regions and Crimea.

Oleg Betin, Deputy Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Construction, a member of the working group of the Russian Union of Builders, noted that standard budget elements have already been developed, including wooden, reinforced concrete, metal, chipboard and others. They can be used in various variations.

“Regions need help in establishing this process, a roadmap and support in the implementation of projects. Therefore, appropriate regional operators are needed to regulate the work. It should also be that the Ministry of Construction oversees construction at the federal level,” Betin emphasized.

Earlier, Russia predicted a long-term stagnation in the housing market. This was stated by the head of the center of new buildings of the federal company “Etazhi” Sergey Zaitsev.