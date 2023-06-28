NSZPP proposed to the government to set the maximum margin on Russian cars

The National Consumer Protection Union (NCCP) has come up with a proposal to set the maximum surcharge on the cost of domestically assembled cars at 15 percent. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to a letter from the organization to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the head of the union, Pavel Shapkin, it is quite possible to link the cost of car manufacturers with the final price for the consumer. “The difference between them should be no more than 15 percent,” he said.

According to Shapkin, these measures will make it possible to exclude artificial overstatement by car dealers. At the same time, he stressed that the world does not practice setting marginal prices for cars, but in Russia a similar mechanism is used in the tobacco market.

Why are car prices rising?

On May 22, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that in 2022 the European Union (EU) had sharply reduced car exports to Russia. According to him, official deliveries of cars fell by 80 percent.

At the same time, important components for assembling cars stopped coming into the country. So, from May 16, 2022, in Russia it was allowed to assemble cars of the Euro-0 environmental class. The shortage of auto components did not allow the production of more advanced cars, and the authorities decided to reduce the requirements for products in order to prevent the cessation of production.

Earlier, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said that in 2022 the car market in Russia fell by 58.8 percent, to 687,000 new cars sold.

This result is not as bad as it could be. Association of European Businesses

The organization calculated that in 2023 the market will grow by an average of 12 percent, to 770,000 cars, if the geopolitical situation stabilizes and “a favorable combination of circumstances.”

The car market will bounce back by 2030

The Russian market for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2030. Such terms were named by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the domestic auto industry is recovering in accordance with the approved strategy for the development of the automotive industry until 2035. The parameters designated in 2022 in the department “consider relevant for themselves,” Manturov emphasized.

Russian car factories decided to jointly ask for help from the Ministry of Industry and Trade for import substitution of spare parts. The Sollers group proposed that manufacturers unite in order to jointly develop and produce components that are not available in the country. Nikolai Sobolev, General Director of the Sollers Group, pointed out that “scale effects” are needed for import substitution of critical technologies.

Now, most of the Russian car market is accounted for by Chinese brands, which quickly occupied the niches of departed Western companies. The head of AvtoVAZ, Maxim Sokolov, warned that Chinese-made cars could literally take over the market. He noted that this is becoming a real strategic challenge for the domestic auto industry, and recalled that car sales in Russia are falling, and the government is not allocating enough money to support concessional lending and leasing.