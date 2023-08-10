Izvestia: the State Duma proposed a four-day working week for large families

State Duma deputies proposed to introduce a four-day work week for parents with many children. The corresponding bill will be sent to the Russian government on August 10 for feedback, transmit “News”.

“Obviously, for parents raising three or more children, having additional free time from work is an opportunity to pay attention to each child, his upbringing, health,” said Leonid Slutsky, leader of the LDPR faction that initiated the proposal.

The opportunity to work four days a week will extend to large families in which all children are minors and the youngest child has not reached the age of 14. The authors of the initiative believe that the bill, if adopted, will help improve the demographic situation in the country.

The LDPR deputies also proposed to keep the salary of parents with many children at the same level as for specialists working five days a week. Colleagues from other factions took the initiative ambiguously, believing that the benefit could cause discrimination against such employees, since they would do less work for the same salary. In this case, parents with many children may begin to experience difficulties in finding employment.

Earlier, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky suggested introducing a siesta in southern Russia. By this, he means a three- or four-hour break for workers in hot weather.